Norway-based pizzeria Pizzabaker has opened its first U.S. location in Spring Hill at 4920 Port Royal Road.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told us a grand opening will be announced at a later time. call the store at 931-451-7288 to place your order or stop by to place your order. Online orders are not available,

You can select from a small, medium, large, or x-large pizza with prices starting at $7.49 for a small original pizza. There is also a gluten-free option in a 10″ pizza. You can find the typical veggie and meat pizzas. Specialty pizzas include chicken taco, gyro with kebab meat, and bbq feast with spicy pork strips and bacon. See the complete menu here.

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11:30 – 9, Friday-Saturday 10:30 – 10, and Sunday 11 a – 9 p.

Pizzabaker was established in 2003 in Norway. It is a fast-casual pizza company where you pick up your pizza in the location or choose delivery to your home or office. The company states on their website they serve more than 5 million pizzas a year. From its fresh pizza dough made daily, great prices and its extensive menu of over 30 great pizzas, Pizzabaker’s motto is to revolutionize the pizza industry in the USA with its “Big on Taste, Great on Price” philosophy.

Interested in working at Pizzabaker? They are currently hiring for part-time pizzabaker and crew. The website states the hours will mainly be evenings. Those interested in employment should contact Pizzabaker at gl@pizza-baker.com.

For the latest news, follow Pizzabaker on Facebook.