Pizza Hut Teams Up with Space Jam for March Madness 2026 Menu Drop

Pizza Hut, the Official Pizza Partner of March Madness, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Space Jam with a limited-time collaboration featuring new menu items, exclusive merchandise, and interactive fan experiences running through April 7, 2026.

What Is the Space Jam x Triple Treat Box from Pizza Hut?

The centerpiece of the campaign is the Space Jam x Triple Treat Box, starting at $21.99. The bundle includes two medium pizzas made with Pizza Hut’s new Hand Tossed crust, breadsticks, and cinnamon sticks — all packaged in limited-edition Space Jam-themed boxes. The deal is available now at PizzaHut.com or through the Pizza Hut app while supplies last.

What Is Pizza Hut’s New Hand Tossed Crust?

The Space Jam collaboration also marks the national launch of Pizza Hut’s updated Hand Tossed recipe — the brand’s first change to that recipe in over a decade. The new Hand Tossed joins the existing Hut Crust lineup. To celebrate, Pizza Hut is offering a $10 large three-topping pizza on any of its three crust options, available nationwide for a limited time.

How Can Hut Rewards Members Win Free Pizza for a Year?

Fans who join the Hut Rewards loyalty program during March Madness can participate in Pizza Hut’s Space Jam-inspired digital games running March 15 through April 7, 2026. Ten winners will receive free pizza for a year. Members also get first access to limited-edition Space Jam x Pizza Hut merchandise drops, including a letterman jacket, warmup jacket, and jersey — available exclusively to Hut Rewards members at no cost.

Where Will Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny Appear During March Madness?

Pizza Hut and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are bringing Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny into the real world during what the brand is calling Rabbit Season. The Looney Tunes characters will appear at the Pizza Hut stage during the March Madness Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate from April 3–6, along with surprise appearances at additional events throughout the month.

Where Can You Order the Space Jam x Triple Treat Box?

The Space Jam x Triple Treat Box is available at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. Fans can order online at www.PizzaHut.com or through the Pizza Hut app. The bundle is available for a limited time while supplies last.

Source: Pizza Hut

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email