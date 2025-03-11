Pizza Hut introduces Pizza Charcuterie in celebration of Pi Day

March 11, 2025 – Move over, salami and brie—Pizza Hut is taking charcuterie to the next level just in time for Pi Day (3.14). Introducing Pizza Charcuterie, a customizable, Instagram-worthy pizza board designed for the ultimate social gathering. Whether hosting a Pi Day celebration, a watch party, or just looking for an easy (but impressive) way to elevate your get-together, Pizza Hut’s new Pizza Charcuterie is the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Think of it as a build-your-own experience that’s as fun to design as it is to devour. The Pizza Hut Pizza Charcuterie can now be ordered here.

For $24.99*, pizza lovers can design their own savory board with:

Any 2 Medium Pizzas : Pick your faves, from classic Hand Tossed to bold flavors like Chicago Tavern-Style Pizza.

Any 8 Boneless Wings : Because every great spread needs something crispy, saucy and shareable.

Any Sticks and Dips: Sticks and a variety of savory dips to take your board to the next level.

To help launch the Pizza Charcuterie, Pizza Hut teamed up with Robert Gronkowski, former award-winning football tight end and pizza lover. Known for his oversized appetite and even bigger personality, Gronk is the first to design his own Pizza Charcuterie board that pizza fans can watch for inspiration here.

So whether you’re looking for a snackable setup for your next book club, a game-day showstopper, or just an easy way to win at hosting, Pizza Charcuterie is here to upgrade your spread.

Order yours now at pizzahut.com and tag @PizzaHut with your creation.

Source: PRN

