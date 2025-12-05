Pizza Hut Introduces New Limited-Edition Tipsy Elves Triple Treat Box Onesie

Dec. 3, 2025 – Pizza Hut is keeping the holidays flavorful with the return of the fan-favorite Triple Treat Box. Now, Pizza Hut fans and holiday enthusiasts can not only enjoy the Triple Treat Box bundle, but dress like one too thanks to the launch of a limited-edition holiday onesie created in collaboration with Tipsy Elves. The limited-edition Triple Treat Box onesie is available just in time for anyone celebrating National Ugly Sweater Day on December 19th.

The Triple Treat Box continues to be a seasonal favorite, featuring two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks, and a choice of dessert served in festive holiday packaging.i The onesie features the updated design seen on the Triple Treat Box packaging and is available for $89.95 in men’s and women’s sizes (small-2XL). Fans can learn more and purchase both the Triple Treat Box and onesies at https://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/triple-treat-box for a limited time while supplies last.

“Pizza Hut is all about feeding good times, and knowing our fans love to go extra hard for the holidays, the Triple Treat Box is designed to fuel those moments,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “Whether it’s covering every inch of your roof with lights or feeding good times as the host of your holiday parties, Pizza Hut is here to bring the festive flavor.”

The Triple Treat Box is available now for a limited time only at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. For more information about Pizza Hut and to sign up for Hut Rewards and explore the brand’s offerings, visit www.pizzahut.com

