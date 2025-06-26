Pizza Hut Introduces New Hut Lover’s Pizzas at One Great Price

Pizza Hut® is hooking pizza lovers up with more of what they love this summer with the launch of the Hut Lover’s Pizzas® – a limited-time lineup of four over-the-top pizzas, each piled high with premium toppings priced at $12.99 for one large pizza. Pizza Hut is delivering more of what fans love: more toppings, more flavor, more good times – for less. The Hut Lover’s Pizzas are here to prove that legendary pizza doesn’t have to come with large price tag.

There is something for everyone with the Hut Lover’s Pizzas, including pineapple lovers. According to Pizza Hut’s 2025 Pizza Trends Report, 38% of pizza fans proudly choose pineapple as their favorite topping. At center stage of the Hut Lover’s lineup is the NEW Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s Pizza, Pizza Hut’s hot take on one of the most debated flavors in pizza. The new recipe delivers a sweet-and-spicy punch with a combo of spicy marinara, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and red chili flakes.

The full Hut Lover’s line includes four Pizza Hut icons:

Spicy Hawaiian Lover’s – Spicy marinara sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, and red chili flakes

Meat Lover’s ® – Loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef

– Loaded with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef Pepperoni Lover’s ® – Extra cheesy with extra pepperoni

– Extra cheesy with extra pepperoni Veggie Lover’s® – Layered with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives

To celebrate all things love, Pizza Hut unveils a new Hut Lover’s campaign that highlights the brand’s mission to hook people up with more of what they love. The new spot leans into one of the most iconic moments of love and connection – a wedding – reminding fans that when it comes to delivering legendary pizza at an undeniable price, Pizza Hut always shows up. You can watch the spot here.

The Hut Lover’s Pizzas are now available for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide. Order today at pizzahut.com or through the Pizza Hut app.

Source: Pizza Hut

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email