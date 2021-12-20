Pittsburgh Recovers From Bad First Half to Upset the Titans

Sunday, December 19

Final Score:

Steelers (7-6-1): 19

Titans (9-5): 13

Tennessee blew a 10 point lead and did not score a single point in the second half as they lose to the Steelers on the road.

Despite holding the ball for 39 minutes of the game they were only able to score one touchdown thanks to a Ryan Tannehill goal line rush. Randy Bullock finished the game with 2 field goals and an extra point.

The Titans were stunned by Pittsburgh as they forced 3 fumbles and an interception by Joe Schobert. TJ Watt continues his reign as the sack leader in the NFL by adding 1.5 sacks in this game alone.

Julio Jones returned but was again a non factor with 0 catches and would leave the game with his lingering hamstring issue. Tennessee was unable to achieve much in the passing game as the offensive line struggled to score.

On the bright side for Titans fans, D’Onta Foreman looked fantastic. He carried the ball 22 times for 109 yards. Also they are still on top of the AFC South edging out the Colts.

Tennessee will have a short week as they face off against the 49ers (7-6) on Thursday night. Game time is 7:20 PM CT.