Pitching Staff Powers Vols Past Tar Heels in MCWS



After the bats dominated in Friday night’s win, No. 1 Tennessee’s pitching staff stole the show in Sunday’s 6-1 triumph over No. 3 North Carolina at Charles Schwab Field, marking the Volunteers’ first-ever 2-0 start in the Men’s College World Series.

Junior righthander Drew Beam was sensational on the mound, giving up just one run and four hits over five innings while striking out seven. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native improved his record to 9-2 for the season and notched his 26th career victory, moving him into third place in the program’s history for career wins.

Kavares Tears led the offensive charge with an outstanding performance at the plate. The Lewisburg, Tennessee native went 2-for-4, smashing a three-run homer and an RBI double. Tears’ four RBIs tied his career high and marked the first four-RBI game by a UT player in the MCWS since Jeff Christensen’s feat on June 12, 2001, in a 10-2 victory over Southern Cal.

UP NEXT: The Vols will have two days off before taking on the winner of Tuesday’s elimination game between UNC and Florida State.

Source: UT Sports

