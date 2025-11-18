Pita Way in Spring Hill Now Open

Mediterranean restaurant Pita Way is now open at 4816 N Main Street in Spring Hill.

Sharing the news on social media, stating, “Pita Way in Spring Hill Tennessee is now open! Come visit us today at 4816 Main Street, Suite J, Spring Hill, TN 37174 or order now on Uber Eats!!”

The restaurant was founded by Brandon Bahoura in 2010, inspired by the family meals he experienced in his childhood.

The first location opened in Clarkson, Michigan. They currently have over 16 locations. Franklin was the first restaurant to open in Tennessee back in 2022. This is the second location to open. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 10:30 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 8 pm.

The menu features the sandweech- a rolled-up sandwich on pita bread, Quesopita, their version of a quesadilla, and a pita bowl. First, you select your base, protein, toppings, cheese, and finish with a sauce. They also have a selection of salads and soups.

MORE EAT & DRINK NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email