Pinnacle Dermatology Opens New Franklin Location

Pinnacle Dermatology has opened a new Franklin location.

The new location at 125 Cool Springs Boulevard will hold a grand opening on Thursday, October 8th from 4 p – 6 p.

You can also find Pinnacle Dermatology at 6716 Nolensville Road, Brentwood and 24 White Bridge Road, Nashville.

As part of the grand opening celebration for the new Franklin location, Pinnacle Dermatology is offering a BOTOX deal. For a limited time, they are offering BOTOX® at $8/unit at their new Franklin and Brentwood locations only. To schedule an appointment in Franklin, call (615) 716-1611, or in Brentwood, call (615) 549-6674. This offer ends November 30, 2020.

Established in 2004 under the partnership of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jose Rios and board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Paula Lapinski, Pinnacle now has offices in several states and continues to expand to new locations.

Each office offers dermatology services including skin cancer treatments, age spots, moles, dry skin, warts, and more. They also offer cosmetic services like hair removal, botox, fillers, cool sculpting, lip augmentation, microdermabrasion, micro-needling, and more.

For the latest updates, visit Pinnacle Dermatology on Facebook.