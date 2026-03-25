Pinkerton Park to Unveil New Communication Board to Support Children With Speech Differences

Families visiting Pinkerton Park will now notice a vital new addition designed to make play more inclusive for everyone. A permanent communication board has been installed at the playground to support children and individuals who use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC).

The board features a vibrant array of pictures, symbols, and words that allow users to express wants, needs, and ideas in real-time while engaging in outdoor play. While these boards are life-changing for individuals with speech delays, autism, apraxia, or other communication differences, they serve as a universal tool—encouraging language development and social interaction for all children.

“This board helps give children a voice while they play,” said Michelle Wolford, Patient Care Coordinator with Rise Up Therapies. “Our hope is that it creates more opportunities for connection, understanding, and joyful interaction among children of all abilities.”

The installation is part of a growing movement to ensure Franklin’s public spaces are accessible and welcoming to every member of the community. Beyond its physical presence, the board is backed by clinical research showing that visual aids reduce frustration and foster meaningful peer engagement in playground settings.

“I am so excited about this opportunity for the Franklin community. Visuals are a powerful tool that can spark communication and connection. I hope that everyone who encounters this board has a positive experience!” said Grace Ott, the Speech-Language Pathologist who assisted in the board’s design.

This project was made possible through a partnership between Rise Up Therapies,

Friends of Franklin Parks, and the City of Franklin Parks Department.

“It’s been wonderful to hear stories from families that have utilized communication boards we put in Spring Hill Parks, and we look forward to hearing similar stories here in Franklin,” said Loriann Schwartz, owner of Rise Up Therapies. “We are so grateful to the Friends of Franklin Parks and the City of Franklin Parks and Recreation Department who saw this vision and are providing the funding to bring it to life for the benefit of Franklin families and their children.”

Families are encouraged to explore the board together and model its use during playtime. No prior experience is needed—only curiosity, creativity, and a willingness to communicate in new ways.

Click for More News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email