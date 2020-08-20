Pinchy’s Lobster Co to Open in Franklin

BJ Lofback, the owner of Funk Seoul at The Factory at Franklin, is opening a new concept.

It’s called Pinchy’s Lobster Co and its specialty is lobster roll. The menu features lobster roll fixed two ways – hot with melted butter or cold featuring Duke’s mayonnaise.

In addition to the main attraction of the lobster roll, hand-sliced homemade chips will be the featured side item with an accompaniment of dipping sauces. Other items on the menu are a cobb salad along with lobster mac & cheese.

Pinchy’s Lobster Co will open in the Funk Seoul space located in The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd. No word yet on when Pinchy’s will officially open but we hear it will be very soon.

Watch our interview with BJ where he shares more about the concept and what you can expect. There will also be a Pinchy’s food truck coming soon.

For the latest updates, visit Pinchy’s on Instagram.

Funk Seoul has not closed but is currently on pause during the pandemic.