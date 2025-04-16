Pilgrimage Festival Unveils 2025 Lineup

Now in its 11th year at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Pilgrimage Festival reveals its lineup for the 2025 festival, taking place September 27-28.

Performers include John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Turnpike Troubadours, Young the Giant, Father John Misty, Sam Barber, Sam Fender, Grace Potter, Better Than Ezra, Colony House, Sam Grisom Project, Maggie Rose, The Heavy Heavy, The American Acquarium, Taylor Hunnicutt, Eddie 9V, Angel White, and VeryGently.

Americana Triangle performers include Ben Chapman’s Peach Jam featuring JD Clayton & Meg Mcree, and Sam Grisman Project featuring Vince Herman & Lindsay Lou.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 17th at 10 am, but you can buy now with presale code LETSGO. General admission two-day tickets start at $199. Find tickets here.

Living up to its name, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival allows fans to hear live music for hours at the picturesque Harlinsdale Farm, showcasing different genres. 2025 will continue this tradition with first-time performances from artists and returning artists to the festival. Franklin will be the place to be this September.

