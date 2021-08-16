Pilgrimage Festival to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

2019 Pilgrimage Festival. Photo by Donna Vissman
Pilgrimage Festival attendees will be required to show proof of receiving a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, organizers announced.
The music festival is set to take place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin September 25 & 26.
“To ensure the health and safety of our guests, staff and artists, PMCF will require proof of vaccine against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry,” reads a social media post by Pilgrimage Festival.
More details will be emailed to tickets holders and added to the Pilgrimage Music Festival website in the coming days.
The 2021
lineup for Pilgrimage Festival includes Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, and more.
For the latest updates, visit Pilgrimage Music Festival on
Facebook.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Get offer
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Get offer
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Get offer
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Get offer
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Get offer
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Get offer
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Get offer
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Get offer
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at
[email protected]