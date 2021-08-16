Pilgrimage Festival to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine or Negative Test

Pilgrimage Festival attendees will be required to show proof of receiving a full dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, organizers announced.

The music festival is set to take place at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin September 25 & 26.

“To ensure the health and safety of our guests, staff and artists, PMCF will require proof of vaccine against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry,” reads a social media post by Pilgrimage Festival.

More details will be emailed to tickets holders and added to the Pilgrimage Music Festival website in the coming days.

The 2021 lineup for Pilgrimage Festival includes Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, Amos Lee, and more.

For the latest updates, visit Pilgrimage Music Festival on Facebook.