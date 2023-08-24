Pilgrimage Festival to Introduce a New Kids Area this Year

This year Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is introducing the Franklin Fun Farm for all to enjoy family-friendly activities throughout the festival weekend.

With an assortment of over ten different activities to choose from, The Franklin Fun Farm has something for everyone. Older kids looking to hangout can head to the Electric Lounge w/ Music Mixing Lab & Oculus VR to experiment with DJ mixing stations and oculus virtual reality games. Smaller kids are in for some interactive instrument fun including a take-home craft over at the Bach to Rock tent.

The Fun Farm Performance Tent has a jam-packed lineup with a variety of performances from local youth bands, high-flying aerialists and balancing acts, plus a bubble party and magic show. The fun starts on Saturday and Sunday at 12:30 p.m. See the full Performance Tent schedule here. And on Sunday only, stop by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Musical Instrument Petting Zoo for the opportunity to play and learn about all the instruments in the zoo.

For the little ones that need to get some energy out, the Giant Maze and Knockerball Arena are a go-to. And for the others that need a rest, stop by Book Nook & Craft Corner and cozy up in the reading corner with a FREE copy of Dolly Parton’s new book “Billy the Kid Makes it Big.” Moms that need a recharge can visit the Mom’s Retreat equipped with changing tables, rocking chairs, fans to cool down, and even a toddler toy play area.

The E-sports Gaming Center and EIC STEM Experience, from the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, provide fun for the whole family. Featuring EIC’s new state-of-the-art gaming e-sports Cyber Trailer, the gaming center boasts 20 individual stations with multiple games to choose from. The STEM Experience provides brain-stimulating drone and robotics adventures.

While Franklin Fun Farm introduces tons of new shiny activities, there are still traditional festival favorites like face painting, snow cones, cotton candy, and kettle corn for everyone to enjoy. For a full list of the magic beyond the music at the Franklin Fun Farm, visit pilgrimagefestival.com.

The Franklin Fun Farm entertainment would not be made possible without Pilgrimage Festival’s 2023 partners Bach to Rock, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center, Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Public Library.

On September 23 & 24, the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm (239 Franklin Road) in Franklin, TN. Now celebrating its ninth year, festival headliners for 2023 include The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, plus The Head And The Heart, Yola, Better Than Ezra, James Bay, Hailey Whitters, Boy Named Banjo, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Luke Grimes, Ian Munsick, The War and Treaty, Patrick Droney, and many more.