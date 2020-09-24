Pilgrimage Festival to Announce 2021 Dates

Although Pilgrimage Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, event organizers are making plans for the 2021 event.

This Saturday, Sept 26, would have been the kick-off of this year’s event. In lieu of welcoming festival-goers to Harlinsdale Farm, event organizers will make an announcement, via social media, regarding the 2021 event. Organizers will release a video taking a look back on previous years and announce the dates for 2021 Pilgrimage Festival.

Follow Pilgrimage Music Festival on Facebook to watch Saturday’s announcement.

Select vintage merchandise deals will start on Saturday on www.pilgrimagefestival.com for a limited time with net proceeds to benefit MusiCares.

“The entire Pilgrimage team should of course be in Franklin right now, building year six of Pilgrimage and preparing for the show, but we are all looking forward to next year when we can come back together with our community to enjoy the healing power of music,” according to the festival producers in a release. “Cancelations and postponements of events like Pilgrimage have caused hardships for local musicians, food vendors, artisans, crews and many others. We want to acknowledge this community by creating a resource to donate to MusiCares, which does so much to sustain this community.”

The festival was nominated in 2019 by Pollstar as one of the nation’s best small festivals and has provided a music center point to Franklin and Middle Tennessee.

Pilgrimage Festival began in 2015 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. Performers over the past years have included Steven Tyler, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Weezer, Wilco, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, and more.

To watch the video, follow the Pilgrimage Music Festival on Facebook.