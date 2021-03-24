Pilgrimage Festival Submits Request for 2021 Event Dates

Pilgrimage Festival Co-Founder Brandt Wood appeared before the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) Tuesday night to talk about the festival’s proposed dates for the 2021 festival and changes to the festival. While Pilgrimage Festival was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the proposed dates for 2021 are September 24-26 to take place at Harlinsdale Farm, as it has for the festival’s five previous events.

Due to COVID-19 and changes in regards to live music events, the Pilgrimage Festival organizers intend to implement the same plan submitted for the 2020 event with the following changes:

There will only be two main stages – Midnight Sun and Gold Record Road and there will not be a stage located inside the Arena.

Festival organizers have also requested to extend the hours of the event to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Several Alderman are in favor of the time extension on Saturday only but not Sunday.

The maximum number of tickets is set at 25,000 per day. The set-up would begin on September 13th and the teardown would end on October 1st. The applicant covers the cost of staff, facility usage, and any damage that occurs during the event (including set-up and tear-down).