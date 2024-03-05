Pilgrimage Festival Sets Date for 2024 Event

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is back for a milestone year in 2024, returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, for its 10th anniversary September 28-29. And now, the countdown is on.

Festival organizers are encouraging fans to sign up for alerts at PilgrimageFestival.com to be the first to know about the lineup, on-sale information, and more. Headliners Zach Bryan and The Lumineers sold out in 2023, and 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet.

The past 10 years of “truly a unique festival” as hailed by Williamson Source, have mixed some of music’s biggest names ranging from Country, Rock, Folk, Pop, and more. Beck, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Chris Stapleton, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Dave Matthews Band, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow, The Avett Brothers, The Black Keys, The Decemberists, The Killers, Walk the Moon, Weezer, and Willie Nelson are a few of the wildly eclectic mix of headliners to grace the festival stages over the years.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is produced by Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood, and Michael Whelan, with an undeniable decade of top-flight artistry and nationally recognized community spirit.