Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Ticket Sales Before Official Lineup Announcement

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is ready for another major weekend, scheduled for September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN.

Last year, artists like Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, and Maren Morris performed for a sold-out crowd. In addition to live music, the festival features craft cocktails, artisan food, local wares and much more.

Fans can make sure they’ll be part of this year’s must-see event by securing their tickets tomorrow (4/19) during the blind presale – and soon we should know the lineup for the 2022 event.

