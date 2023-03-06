Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Presale Tickets Ahead of Lineup Announcement

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 23 & 24.

Ahead of the official lineup announcement, fans can purchase tickets during a blind presale tomorrow, March 7th beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

2022 marked the annual festival’s eighth year with headlining sets from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers alongside wares and food from local artisans, chefs, brewers and more. A true family-friendly experience, festival-goers are going to want to mark their calendars for this year’s event.

As we wait for the 2023 lineup, who are you hoping will be the headliners this year?

Grab your tickets tomorrow and sign up to be the first to know about all things Pilgrimage at PilgrimageFestival.com.