Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Presale Tickets Ahead of Lineup Announcement

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is returning to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN on September 23 & 24.

Ahead of the official lineup announcement, fans can purchase tickets during a blind presale tomorrow, March 7th  beginning at 10 a.m. CT.

2022 marked the annual festival’s eighth year with headlining sets from Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers alongside wares and food from local artisans, chefs, brewers and more. A true family-friendly experience, festival-goers are going to want to mark their calendars for this year’s event.

As we wait for the 2023 lineup, who are you hoping will be the headliners this year?

Grab your tickets tomorrow and sign up to be the first to know about all things Pilgrimage at PilgrimageFestival.com.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleVols Drop Final Game of Regular Season To TIgers
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here