Pilgrimage Festival Blind Tickets are On Sale Today

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is set to return for its highly-anticipated 10th anniversary at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN, on September 28-29. Ahead of the official lineup announcement, fans can lock in the best ticket prices today, March 19, during the early bird presale beginning at 10 a.m. CT. A limited quantity of 2-Day GA weekend passes selling at $219 will be available, so snag them while you can. Find tickets here.

This year, the festival will celebrate ten years. Over the past ten years, Pilgrimage has brought performances from Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, Willie Nelson, Zach Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, and more.

Sign up for updates at PilgrimageFestival.com, and stay tuned for upcoming 2024 festival announcements!