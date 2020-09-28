Pilgrimage Festival Announces 2021 Dates

Pilgrimage Festival organizers announced the dates for the 2021 festival over the weekend. Organizers made the announcement on Saturday, which would have been the kick-off of Pilgrimage Festival 2020. Pilgrimage was canceled in May due to COVID-19.

A video was released at noon on Saturday featuring Pilgrimage Festival co-founder Kevin Griffith, looking back at previous festivals and announcing the 2021 festival dates – September, 25- 26, 2021. No other news was shared about next year’s event.

Via Instagram for Pilgrimage Festival, a fan commented, “We are actually in town this weekend since we had reservations for the fest and decided to come anyway since we love Franklin. We went to the factory farmers market and walked over to the farm yesterday. Bittersweet for sure but enjoying Franklin and supporting this wonderful town. This is the BEST surprise. Booking this house today for 2021!!!”

The festival also announced a special vintage merchandise sale on the website for a limited time with net proceeds to benefit MusiCares®.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was founded in 2015. Past headliners have included Wilco, Willie Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Beck, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Avett Brothers, Hall & Oates, Steven Tyler, and many more. For more information, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.