Pilgrimage Festival Adds Comedians to Lineup

For the first time, Pilgrimage Festival will add comedians to the lineup.

In an email announcement, they shared that Steve Byrne and Josh Wolf will perform at this year’s festival.

Bryne got his start, making the rounds of all the prestigious clubs in New York City, The Comedy Cellar, The Comic Strip, Gotham Comedy Club, to name a few, eventually breaking the record for most sets in one night, 13.

Wolf recently appeared in CMT’s first original late night comedy series, “The Josh Wolf Show.” Most recently, in his time off from touring, Josh has been doing a weekly podcast with Freddie Prinz Jr.

Pilgrimage Festival is set to return to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 25-26, 2021. Tier One tickets are sold out, purchase Tier Two tickets here.

The lineup includes the following:

Dave Matthews Band

The Black Keys

Maren Morris

Cage the Elephant

Khruangan

Black Pumas

Amos Lee

Tanya Tucker

Better Than Ezra

Houndmouth

Tank & the Bangas

Valerie June

JD McPherson

Jamestown Revival

Low Cut Connie

Robert Finley

Katie Pruitt

Morgan Wade

Larry Fleet

Harlem Gospel Travelers

Hailey Whitters

Dylan LeBlanc

Anna Vaus

Blessing Offor

Natalie Madigan