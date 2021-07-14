Pilgrimage Festival Adds Comedians to Lineup

In an email announcement, they shared that Steve Byrne and Josh Wolf will perform at this year’s festival.
Bryne got his start, making the rounds of all the prestigious clubs in New York City, The Comedy Cellar, The Comic Strip, Gotham Comedy Club, to name a few, eventually breaking the record for most sets in one night, 13.
Wolf recently appeared in CMT’s first original late night comedy series, “The Josh Wolf Show.” Most recently, in his time off from touring, Josh has been doing a weekly podcast with Freddie Prinz Jr.
Pilgrimage Festival is set to return to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin on September 25-26, 2021. Tier One tickets are sold out, purchase Tier Two tickets here.
The lineup includes the following:
Dave Matthews Band
The Black Keys
Maren Morris
Cage the Elephant
Khruangan
Black Pumas
Amos Lee
Tanya Tucker
Better Than Ezra
Houndmouth
Tank & the Bangas
Valerie June
JD McPherson
Jamestown Revival
Low Cut Connie
Robert Finley
Katie Pruitt
Morgan Wade
Larry Fleet
Harlem Gospel Travelers
Hailey Whitters
Dylan LeBlanc
Anna Vaus
Blessing Offor
Natalie Madigan
