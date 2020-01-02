Pigtails & Crewcuts , a national children’s hair salon franchise, has announced plans to expand into Williamson County.

At a time where economic woes are affecting retail presence, Pigtails & Crewcuts puts a focus on creating memorable experiences for children and their families with their fun and interactive business model. Currently operating in 64 salons in 22 states -including two that opened just this week in the Mall of Georgia and Lake Nona, Florida, Pigtails & Crewcuts expects to open a total of 15 additional units by the end of 2020, with goals of hitting 100 salons opened by 2021

For 15 years, Pigtails & Crewcuts has welcomed families into its salons for memorable kids’ haircutting experiences. Created by parents for children, the salons are brightly colored and inviting with movies, books and toys to ensure a fun environment. With more than 75 years of combined franchise experience, the sustained franchise team is highlighting layers of excitement its salons have to offer through expanded franchising. The company has 65 new locations in development, which will almost double the brand’s current presence of 64 existing salons.

“Our brand’s hospitable dedication to both the customers and the franchisee within the Pigtails’ system has led us to develop a strong presence and proven business model throughout the nation,” said President and CEO, Wade Brannon. “We are committed to finding the right fits for franchise partners and are looking forward to expanding in our home region.”

Pigtails & Crewcuts is targeting franchising growth in strong, family-friendly communities in the southeast. The target markets include total populations of at least 75,000. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that’s always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $7 billion annual spend on children’s haircare.

“I wanted to invest in a new business venture that would not only challenge myself, but also give me the flexibility to spend time with my husband and children,” said Jennifer Murray, owner of Pigtails & Crewcuts-Vestavia, set to open in Alabama in January of 2020. “The novelty of the brand stood out to me and the help and support I received from the corporate team made a huge difference in my pre-opening phase. I look forward to opening and providing my Birmingham community children’s haircuts that truly make a difference.”

The Pigtails & Crewcuts franchise opportunity is ideal for family-focused and business-savvy operators. No industry experience is necessary to become a franchisee, as its extensive training program allows for novices to become experts and owners need not become stylists. Franchisees benefit from low overhead and start-up costs as well as a large peer-to-peer support system. The initial investment for Pigtails & Crewcuts, which includes the franchise fee, ranges between $98,750 and $230,250 depending on size and location.

For more information about Pigtails & Crewcuts and its franchise opportunity, visit https://www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com .

About Pigtails and Crewcuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts, based in Atlanta, is a national haircutting franchise that focuses on creating memorable experiences for children and their families. With 64 salons in 22 states, as well as 65 locations in development, its mission is to instill lasting self-confidence for children during a stress-free experience of haircuts which is often tense or frightening. Rooted in a recession-proof industry that’s always growing, the wavy economy cannot diminish the $7 billion annual spend on children’s hair care. To learn more or to find a salon near you, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, please visit www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com .