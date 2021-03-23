Pig N Pit to Open in Spring Hill

A new bbq place will open in Spring Hill soon – Pig N Pit will open at 4910 Main Street the last week of March.

Owned by Chris and Sherry Johnson, the couple started serving BBQ out of a food truck then retired the food truck in 2017 to offer catering before setting sights on a brick-and-mortar location.

Chris began his love of BBQ over 15 years ago when he began smoking and cooking which led to him becoming a certified judge in the Memphis and Kansas City networks, giving him the opportunity to taste different styles.

Customers can expect new items each day, Chris and Sherry shared with us. Every day they will feature a new special, a meat and three option and there will be a selection of sandwiches from the pulled brisket to the Heart Attack, featuring 1/2 lb of pulled pork, bbq sauce, pepper jack cheese, and onions.

In addition, they will have a full bar menu available to customers. Currently, they are hiring for bartenders, servers, and kitchen staff. Those interested in employment should send a message or text to 615-997-0770.

For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.