Pig N Pit Opens in Spring Hill

BBQ joint Pig N Pit is officially open in Spring Hill. The restaurant opened to the public on Easter Sunday, according to a Facebook post.
Customers can expect new items each day at Pig N Pit. Every day they will feature a new special, a meat and three option and there will be a selection of sandwiches from the pulled brisket, mother clucker- hot chicken sandwich, downhome burger, and the big cheezy, a pimento cheese, bacon and sliced tomato sandwich on texas toast.
In addition, they will have a full bar menu available to customers. Check out the menu below.
1 of 2
Owned by Chris and Sherry Johnson, the couple started serving BBQ out of a food truck then retired the food truck in 2017 to offer catering before setting sights on a brick-and-mortar location.
Chris began his love of BBQ over 15 years ago when he began smoking and cooking which led to him becoming a certified judge in the Memphis and Kansas City networks, giving him the opportunity to taste different styles.
Hours of operation are Tuesday -Thursday, 11 am – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 11 am – 10 pm, and Sunday 11 am – 8 pm.
For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.
