Pies by Gigi Sets Open Date

Gigi Butler, founder of Gigi’s Cupcakes, has announced an official opening date for her new venture – Pies by Gigi in Brentwood.

Pies by Gigi will open on August 31st in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road. Her location is near Peter’s Sushi.

“With this new venture, I’m thrilled to return to my first love – pies! Baking pies has always been my way to bring comfort and joy to friends and family, and I can’t wait for Pies by Gigi to bring that comfort to our wider community, especially during this challenging time,” says Butler. “Our team is looking forward to serving you and offering a safe space to gather and enjoy both a delicious meal and a slice of dessert, just like you would in a friend’s kitchen.”

Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, the storefront will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday & Saturday. Pies by Gigi will be also available for local delivery through Uber Eats, and will begin shipping nationwide through an e-commerce platform on www.piesbygigi.com, launching this fall.

Inspired by her own family recipes, Pies by Gigi pays homage to Southern comfort and hospitality. The menu will feature a variety of full-size and miniature sweet & savory pies and pie bars, muffins, scones, cheesecakes, quiches, and take-and-bake options, as well as gluten-friendly and vegan options, offering something for everyone.

Pie lovers will find familiar flavors like Chess, Apple Crisp, Pecan, and Chocolate Fudge, as well as inventive options, such as Peanut Butter Candy Bar, Lime Dream Supreme and Mississippi Mud. Savory offerings include Chicken Pie Pot, Shepard’s Pie & Tater Tot Casserole. To drink, guests can enjoy coffee by local roastery Just Love Coffee and an array of artisanal teas.

Butler discovered an affinity for baking at an early age, and while she originally moved to Nashville to pursue a music career, she felt called to return to her roots in the kitchen and opened the first Gigi’s Cupcakes in 2008. Butler grew Gigi’s Cupcakes to become the largest cupcake company in the country, boasting more than 120 stores in 24 states with over 100 million cupcakes sold. In 2016, she sold the company to spend more time with her daughter.

“Gigi’s Cupcakes will always be my first baby, but it’s time for a new chapter,” Butler says. “As a single mom and entrepreneur, I’m a firm believer in facing challenges head-on and am preparing to do so yet again by opening a new business in the midst of a global pandemic. I hope to encourage others to rise above fear, take chances, and know that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself.”

Like the menu, the farmhouse-style shop is inspired by comfort, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere to gather with friends, family, and neighbors again, in accordance with safety and social distancing protocols. The 2,500 space will feature a mix of rustic and modern design elements, a coffee & a tea bar, and seating for up to 25 guests. In addition to a commercial kitchen, Pies by Gigi will also have a mercantile, offering products ranging from house-made jams to candles and antiques, all curated by Gigi herself.

For more information on Pies by Gigi and updates on the e-commerce site launch, please visit www.piesbygigi.com to sign up for the store’s mailing list, and follow along on socials, @piesbygigi.