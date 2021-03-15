Pies by Gigi Rebrands, Offers Full Dining Experience

Pies by Gigi, owned by Gigi Butler, announced the business is rebranding to Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe.

The eatery opened back in August 2020 in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road.

Via Facebook, they shared the news stating, “To our amazing and supportive Pies By Gigi family, we have an exciting announcement! As you know, we started with a keen focus on pies and baked goods, but we listened to our customers who let us know that they want more of a restaurant/cafe experience, so we are expanding to meet that need. We will be changing our name from Pies By Gigi to Gigi’s Kitchen and operating as a full restaurant.”

They continued, “As you might not know, Gigi loves to bake AND cook. Bringing delicious homemade comfort foods to the community has always been her passion. Gigi’s Kitchen will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while still offering your favorite sweet treats, pies, and baked goods. We are thrilled to provide a complete dining experience to our Brentwood community, serving up homemade casseroles, paninis, salads and more!”

On the website, it states there will be a Blue Plate special that changes daily with Saturday and Sunday featuring a brunch menu.

Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, the storefront will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday & Saturday, and Sunday, 7 a.m. -6 p.m.

For the latest updates, visit Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe on Facebook.