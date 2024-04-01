Piedmont Natural Gas Reminds Customers, Excavators To Call 811 Before Digging

In recognition of National Safe Digging Month, Piedmont Natural Gas is reminding customers and professional excavators to call 811 before digging to protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure.

“Every April, many homeowners and construction crews begin projects that involve digging, and with that, we see an increase in emergency calls for cut utility lines,” said Brian Weisker, Piedmont Natural Gas senior vice president. “In addition to potential danger and expense of damaged utilities, many incidents lead to road closures and evacuations, and they can tie up police, fire and other emergency resources.”

Call 811 and know what’s below

The national 811 “Call Before You Dig” system was created so anyone who plans to dig can make a free call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

Digging deeper

In 2023, Piedmont reported nearly 2,700 cuts to underground natural gas lines in their service territories (North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee). Specifically, Piedmont reported over 260 damages to their underground natural gas facilities in Tennessee.

“Keeping our customers safe is at the heart of what we do,” said Weisker. “Planning ahead and calling 811 is the best way to dig safe and prevent potentially dangerous damage to our underground utilities.”

For additional information about 811, visit Call 811 Before You Dig. To get in touch with the 811 center in your state, dial 811 or visit call811.com.

