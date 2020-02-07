Pie Five Pizza, located at 401 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, is no longer open for business.

The inside of the restaurant was cleared of most furniture while the signage outside still remains. A note on the door notified the customer of the closing.

It stated, “This location is closed. Please visit our other locations in Clarksville, Donelson, Hendersonville, and Smyrna.”

The fast-casual concept opened in Franklin back in 2014. Pizza lovers could select from their choice of crust, cheeses, sauces, and an array of toppings. Your pizza creation was baked in five minutes.

Pie Five Pizza is based in Dallas and a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group. The group franchises and/or licenses 261 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally.

