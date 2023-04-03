Pick up a Homemade Pie Without Leaving Your Car



With summer approaching and the days getting hotter, running errands can become more and more of a chore. Leaving your house to go run around in the heat can be exhausting, and in this day and age, many people are turning to pick-up or delivery for their groceries and other goods.

Papa C Pies is here to make your day easier. They have the only drive-thru bakery in the area for dessert pies, savory pies, and cinnamon rolls that you can purchase without getting out of the comfort of your air-conditioned car. Whether it’s raining or just hot and humid, the drive-thru allows you to avoid the weather and have your pie delivered to your car door!

How It Works

You can use the drive-thru whether you ordered ahead of time or are just coming to pick up some pies to surprise your family members. You only need to drive around to the side of the storefront. This will trigger a bell inside the store, and someone will be with you within seconds to check in and get your order.

If you ordered ahead of time on their website, give the employee your name and they will grab your order. You’ll be heading home with delicious, fresh pie in minutes.

If you didn’t order ahead and want to grab what is available in their case for the day, you can check in with the employees and see what delectable options they have that day and what sizes are offered. They will grab the pies you selected, package them up, and send you on your way.

If you prefer the drive-thru option, it is recommended that you place your order ahead of time online. By ordering ahead, you can make sure the pie you want is in stock, and your order will be waiting for you when you arrive, decreasing your waiting time.

Papa C Pies

If you need a pie for your next family gathering or just want one to enjoy a delicious slice of your favorite flavor after (or for) dinner, place your Papa C Pies order today! Their fresh fruit pies make for the perfect summer dessert. Sign up for Papa C Pies emails now and get 10% off your first order. You won’t want to miss out on such an amazing deal!

For a limited time, you can get 15% off all pies at Papa C pies. Just use code EASTER15. It’s a great excuse to pick up a breakfast quiche for Easter morning! If you have any questions or want to place your order, visit their website or give them a call at (615) 414-3435.

Have a question for Papa C Pies? Fill out the form below: