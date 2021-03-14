Pi Day Freebies & Deals

Today, March 14th, is Pi Day. Pi is always the same number, regardless of the size of a circle. Pi has been calculated to more than one trillion numbers after its decimal point, but it’s commonly approximated to 3.14.

In celebration of Pi Day, many companies are celebrating with specials.

Pizza deals

Papa C Pies: Open on Pi Day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for anyone that wants to get pie! Currently, Papa C Pies is offering a free 4″ tart ($5 value) online and on Sunday they will even have a $3.14 discount (on orders over $30) available in store!

Blaze Pizza: This National Pi Day offer is blazing hot at Blaze Pizza. Reward members get an 11-inch pizza for (you guessed it!) just $3.14.

To slice into the offer, download the chain’s app, register for a rewards account, and set your favorite location. In return, get the one-time offer loaded onto your account, valid from March 14 to April 12.

Buttermilk Sky Pie: Will open this Sunday from noon until 3:14 pm where they will offer a mini pie for $3.14.

Domino’s: Even though the chain isn’t offering any deals specific to National Pi Day, families can still enjoy saucy savings at Domino’s. The chain’s current carry-out special lets customers throw a pizza party without breaking the bank. Get any pizza with up to three toppings for $7.99.

Pieology: Learn a lesson in savings at Pieology on National Pi Day. Join the chain’s loyalty program Pie Life Rewards by March 14 and get $3.14 off any purchase of more than $10 on National Pi Day.

Pizza Hut: The popular national chain may not be offering any National Pi Day deals, but Pizza Hut always offers lots of ongoing specials and discounts.

Right now, one of its better deals is the $10 Tastemaker promotion. Get a large pizza with up to three toppings for just $10. Plus, you can take advantage of Pizza Hut’s ongoing Big Dinner Box and feed the whole family on the cheap.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Slice into sweet savings at Sprouts Farmers Market on March 14. Enjoy an apple or vegan apple pie (8-inch) for $3.14 at locations nationwide. No coupon required. The pies are regularly $4.99 each.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: When you buy one homemade chicken pot pie you’ll receive one free on March 14. This is for dine-in and to-go orders.

Fresh Market: They are offering a $3.14 discount on chicken pot pies and 9-inch apple and cheery pies.

Hungry Howie’s: From March 13 through the 16, order any bread item and get a medium one-topping pizza for only $3.14.

Kroger: Through March 16th, you can score 8″ bakery-fresh pies for just $3.14 each when you clip this digital coupon! Choose from favorites like apple, cherry, blueberry, pumpkin, and more! There is a limit of 5 discounted pies in a transaction and the coupon must be added to your account to score the sale price.