Photos: Williamson County Fair Opened on Friday Night

By
Donna Vissman
-

The first Friday in August marks the return of the beloved Williamson County Fair, kicking off with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Fairgoers will experience top-quality performances, exciting new rides, various competitive events and much more through Saturday, August 12.

“9 Days of Fun” at the Fair will include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Kardenni Magic Show, Sea Lion Splash, and Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips. Enjoy new attractions like the Farm Bureau Ag Simulator, the Ninja Experience, and the Mobile Dairy Classroom.

Learn more about the fair here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleCarrie Underwood to Return to Sunday Night Football for 2023
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here