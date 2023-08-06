Photos: Williamson County Fair Opened on Friday Night

The first Friday in August marks the return of the beloved Williamson County Fair, kicking off with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Fairgoers will experience top-quality performances, exciting new rides, various competitive events and much more through Saturday, August 12.

“9 Days of Fun” at the Fair will include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Kardenni Magic Show, Sea Lion Splash, and Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips. Enjoy new attractions like the Farm Bureau Ag Simulator, the Ninja Experience, and the Mobile Dairy Classroom.

