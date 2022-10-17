PHOTOS: Vols Beat Alabama at Neyland Stadium

In an epic game Saturday, Tennessee beat Alabama 52-49, with a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath delivering the final blow to the Crimson Tide. After McGrath’s game-winning kick, Vols fans swarmed the field in celebration, which included both goalposts coming down.

According to utsports.com, 101,915 college football fans were in attendance at Neyland Stadium for this historic matchup.

“The Vols, who scored their most points ever in the 105-game series, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC, securing their first triumph over the Crimson Tide since 2006. In surrendering the most points since giving up 54 to Sewanee in 1907, UA fell to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in league play,” reports utsports.com.

The Vols are back at Neyland Stadium next Saturday, as they host the UT Homecoming Game at noon against UT Martin. SEC Network will have the broadcast.