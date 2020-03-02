It was the first winter edition of the Southern Whiskey Society on Saturday, February 29 at The Factory in Franklin.

The event treated attendees to tastings of regional spirits from over 30 distilleries. In addition, there were nine chefs who shared small bites to pair with the spirits. Four local chefs who participated were Tyler Brown of Southall Farms, Owen Klein of Hardee’s, Trey Cioccia of Black Rabbit and Alex Belew of Dallas & Jane. A popular choice was Alex Belew’s shrimp with fried rice. He could hardly keep up with the demand.

The event benefited One Generation Away, a non-profit that distributes healthy foods to families throughout Middle Tennessee that lack access to food sources due to economic and physical barriers. Proceeds from a silent auction of single barrel selections will directly benefit the non-profit.

If you missed the winter edition, don’t worry there will be another Southern Whiskey Society event soon.

