Photos & Video of Flooding in the Middle Tennessee Area

Donna Vissman
photo by Cindy Brindley

According to the latest from the NWS in Nashville 

Flooding will continue until “further notice” . As for the rest of the day today, severe weather is expected to return this afternoon. “Rain Trains” will continue throughout this evening. No relief expected until Sunday. Saturday will be another overnight Severe event. Friday we may see a small break in the action.

Take a look at photos and videos from the area flooding.

