Photos & Video of Flooding in the Middle Tennessee Area

According to the latest from the NWS in Nashville

Flooding will continue until “further notice” . As for the rest of the day today, severe weather is expected to return this afternoon. “Rain Trains” will continue throughout this evening. No relief expected until Sunday. Saturday will be another overnight Severe event. Friday we may see a small break in the action.

Take a look at photos and videos from the area flooding.

NFD crews are responding to several flooding and water rescue calls after the overnight storms. If you go out this morning, please use caution: •Avoid flooded roads—turn around, don’t drown.

•Watch for downed trees and debris.

•Slow down & give responders space as they work. pic.twitter.com/xx7WBZ7tBB — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) April 3, 2025

General Bate and Woodmont Blvd. Images like this are super scary. Water in local creeks and streams can rise quickly. Do not drive across flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown. pic.twitter.com/guMLBZD7i0 — NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) April 3, 2025

** TRAFFIC ALERT ** S. Cumberland St. between Newby St. and Gay St. will be shut down due to flooding. pic.twitter.com/r9lrADLIwt — Lebanon Police Department (@LebanonPD) April 3, 2025

Flooding on Southall Rd just a mile NE of Leipers Fork @NashSevereWx pic.twitter.com/tHJfGfK3qP — Grayson Davis (@Grayson_wx) April 3, 2025

