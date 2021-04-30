Photos and Video: Grand Opening of New Brentwood Police HQ

By
Donna Vissman
-
Brentwood Police
photo by Donna Vissman

On Thursday, April 29, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and members of the City Commission along with City Manager Kirk Bednar and other past and present leaders of the Brentwood Police Department cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new Brentwood Police Department Headquarters located at 910 Heritage Way.

The new facility will allow the Brentwood Police Department to exist in its own dedicated and secured facility while being centrally located in Brentwood.

Highlights of the Building Design

  • Most of the building will serve the Brentwood Police with departmental offices and modern laboratory environments offering new investigative capabilities.
  • The classroom, defensive tactics, virtual scenario simulation, and firearms range will serve as resources for Brentwood and other agencies.
  • An entirely new emergency dispatch center includes room to expand functionally for the coming decades.
  • There is a multi-function area featuring an open lobby, public records access, and a municipal court/community room which will provide a new point of public interaction for the city.
  • An ancillary structure on the grounds will serve as a new emergency services station for a team of first responders and ambulance.


February 1, 2021, marked 50 years since the Brentwood Police Department was created. Chief Howard Buttrey was hired to oversee the department development and for the first two months, he was the only employee. Buttrey obtained a $40,000 grant from the federal government and on April 1, 1971, Buttrey hired three officers and the Brentwood Police Department began full-time patrol of the city with one officer assigned to each of the day’s three shifts. Fifty years later there are 67 sworn officers including one K9 patrol team, twelve 911 dispatchers, six administrative personnel, and a  mobile crime scene investigation unit.

 

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here