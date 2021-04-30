Photos and Video: Grand Opening of New Brentwood Police HQ

On Thursday, April 29, Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little and members of the City Commission along with City Manager Kirk Bednar and other past and present leaders of the Brentwood Police Department cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new Brentwood Police Department Headquarters located at 910 Heritage Way.

The new facility will allow the Brentwood Police Department to exist in its own dedicated and secured facility while being centrally located in Brentwood.

1 of 35

Highlights of the Building Design

Most of the building will serve the Brentwood Police with departmental offices and modern laboratory environments offering new investigative capabilities.

The classroom, defensive tactics, virtual scenario simulation, and firearms range will serve as resources for Brentwood and other agencies.

An entirely new emergency dispatch center includes room to expand functionally for the coming decades.

There is a multi-function area featuring an open lobby, public records access, and a municipal court/community room which will provide a new point of public interaction for the city.

An ancillary structure on the grounds will serve as a new emergency services station for a team of first responders and ambulance.



February 1, 2021, marked 50 years since the Brentwood Police Department was created. Chief Howard Buttrey was hired to oversee the department development and for the first two months, he was the only employee. Buttrey obtained a $40,000 grant from the federal government and on April 1, 1971, Buttrey hired three officers and the Brentwood Police Department began full-time patrol of the city with one officer assigned to each of the day’s three shifts. Fifty years later there are 67 sworn officers including one K9 patrol team, twelve 911 dispatchers, six administrative personnel, and a mobile crime scene investigation unit.