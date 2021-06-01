Photos & Video: Franklin Memorial Day Service 2021

On Monday, May 31, a Memorial Day service was held in downtown Franklin at Five Points.

The in-person event carried on the tradition of the posting of the colors, wreath-laying ceremony, flag folding ceremony, and words from the special speaker, Command Sergeant Major, Michael T. Hall, US Army Retired.

Each year, pavers with veteran’s names are added to the memorial walkway. This year, fourteen pavers were added as the City of Franklin Mayor, Dr. Ken Moore, and County Mayor Rogers Anderson read the names.

The following names were read aloud: George a Scott Jr, John M Currier, Phillip R Feir, Carl E Thompson Jr, Glenn D Walker, Jonathan R Murphy, Henderson E Hillin, T W Maliszewski, Robert D. Holloway, Ruble L Jeffers, William M Givens Sr, George Lukon, Robert D Ravener, and Lyle J Davis Jr.

See our video and photo below.

1 of 14