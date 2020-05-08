



Traditions of Spring Hill put on a parade as part of its ongoing efforts to keep up spirits for the approximately 70 residents who live there and their families. Families and friends were invited to decorate their vehicles, and residents made festive signs to greet those in the parade.

Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, fire department, police department participated as well. Residents were outdoors and followed social distancing protocols during the parade.

While some COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in Tennessee, Traditions of Spring Hill is maintaining its current protocols and asking families to be patient and understanding that they will continue to be closed to visitors for the near future. They are also asking our team members to use caution and practice social distancing, hand washing and limiting personal exposure while not at work.

Traditions of Spring Hill is located at 3056 Miles Johnson Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN 37174.