Photos: The King of Kings Movie Premiere in Franklin

On Tuesday, March 25th, a movie premiere was held in Franklin for The King of Kings, a production from Angel Studios.

Those in attendance included: Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy and Tony Award-Winning Singer who perform a song in the animated film, James Arnold Taylor (Voice actor “Ratchet & Clank”), Jim Cummings (Voice actor “Winnie the Pooh”), Seong-Ho Jang, Director/Screenwriter, and Rob Edwards, Co-writer (“Captain America: Brave New World”).

The King of Kings is about a father who tells his son the greatest story ever told, and what begins as a bedtime tale becomes a life-changing journey. Through vivid imagination, the boy walks alongside Jesus, witnessing His miracles, facing His trials, and understanding His ultimate sacrifice. The King of Kings invites us to rediscover the enduring power of hope, love, and redemption through the eyes of a child.

Find The King of Kings in theatres on April 11th, 2025.

Take a look at our photos and video below.

