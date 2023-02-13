Photos: The Factory at Franklin Renovations

By
Donna Vissman
-
The Factory Franklin
The Factory at Franklin was purchased late last year by Holladay Properties with plans to make the property a national model for adaptive reuse. Work on the main entrance, or what is now called the Grand Hall portion of The Factory renovation, has continued, and the wall which separated the construction from visitors is now down.

You can see the progress of the Grand Hall expected to open sometime this spring. There is also a new staircase under construction that replaces the previous one.

This week, it was announced that Jamison Hall would become a newly renovated theater to be called the Turner theater, named after the Cal Turner family.

New tenants to open at The Factory include  Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator, and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to a newly designed space on the campus, Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, and Blue Flower Store.

An expanded outdoor space will also be complete underneath the repainted water tower, offering spaces to enjoy outside.

Built in 1929, The Factory is a complex of 10 industrial buildings constructed initially for stove manufacturer Allen Manufacturing Co. and was later home to a succession of manufacturers: Dortch Stove Works, Magic Chef, and Jamison Bedding Company. In 1996, Franklin businessman Calvin Lehew purchased the property and converted it into a retail and entertainment complex.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

