Photos: Tennessee Titans New Stadium Groundbreaking Ceremony

On a Leap Day, Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, and over 700 community members joined together to celebrate the groundbreaking of the New Nissan Stadium, setting in motion construction of the dynamic facility scheduled to open in 2027.

The ceremony, held on the grounds of the future stadium, was hosted by “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith and featured remarks from Cathy Bender (Chair, Metro Nashville Sports Authority), Jérémie Papin (Chairperson, Nissan Americas), Burke Nihill (President and CEO, Tennessee Titans), Adams Strunk, Lee, O’Connell, Adolpho Birch III (SVP, Chief External and League Affairs Officer, Tennessee Titans), and country music’s Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

“Though Music City is known for music, music is the heart of this great city affectionately known as Music City, but we all know that sports are Nashville’s heartbeat. An experience that uniquely draws together people from all walks of life,” Bender said. “It is the duty and honor of the Sports Authority to safeguard and support this sacred institution that makes Nashville so special.”

“This new stadium will be made by and made for this community,” Nihill said. “To our fellow Nashvillians and Tennesseans, in the coming weeks and months, you will see your new stadium coming out of this very ground, and your stadium won’t be like any other stadium in the world. Your stadium will proudly represent the character, the soul, the diversity, and the audacity of Nashville and Tennessee.”

Following remarks, the speakers joined together at the front of the stage for the ceremonial “turning of the dirt.” The Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands provided a drumroll for the big moment and performed as guests arrived at the ceremony.

Serving as a centerpiece of Nashville’s East Bank, the 1.8 million square-foot New Nissan Stadium will feature a circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof and sightlines to the field 38% closer than the current stadium, offering spectators an exceptional view from any seat in the house. Exterior terraces and porches will provide panoramic views of the city and serve as a social space during event and non-event days. “Made for Nashville,” the facility will also feature a 12,000 square foot community space available for use year round.

A waitlist for those interested in PSLs for the new stadium is now open at newnissanstadium.com.

In addition to Titans games, the New Nissan Stadium will host TSU football games and community activities, also attracting the world’s largest and most prestigious events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, College Football Playoffs and Wrestlemania.

Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA), made up of Nashville-based I.C.F. Builders, Brentwood-based Polk & Associates, Turner Construction Company and AECOM Hunt, is serving as the construction manager for the project. Collectively, the team has more than 55 years of NFL stadium construction experience and a long history of building iconic sports facilities. Turner and AECOM Hunt have successfully worked on 17 of the 30 most recently completed NFL stadium projects. Those interested in learning more about working on the project and other workforce opportunities can express interest at tnbuildersalliance.com.