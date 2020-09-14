Photos: Sunday Flooding in Williamson County

Heavy rain resulted in flash flooding on Sunday affecting several middle Tennessee cities, specifically Nolensville and Brentwood.

The Nolensville Police Department reports that the bridge on Brittain Lane just off Nolensville Rd is closed until further notice. The structure was damaged by the high water and should be inspected before traffic resumes.

The Nolensville Historical Society reports that the historic school gymnasium flooded. Nolensville Community Church, which meets at the Historic School on Sunday mornings, says their members had to evacuate the building during Sunday mornings floods, and upon returning discovered that the church’s music, sound, and video equipment managed to remain dry and safe.

Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that “according to the Weather Channel, the Nolensville area received between 4-6” of rain this morning resulting in significant flash flooding. Your Nolensville Volunteers answered 13 emergency calls, including 5 swift water rescue calls between 7AM and 12PM.

Asst. Chief Chris Allen had command and quickly requested swift water rescue teams from Brentwood Fire & Rescue, Franklin Fire Department, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office TN, and Williamson County Rescue Squad. All in total, five rescues were made. Thanks to those agencies for their assistance as well as Arrington Fire and Rescue for standing by to help cover our district. Also thanks to Williamson County Emergency Management Agency for helping us coordinate all of these resources. A total of 46 personnel from all of these agencies worked tirelessly to rescue each victim and ensure our citizens were safe. A big shout out to Nolensville Police Department and Williamson EMS for helping us as well. You guys are rock stars!

As of this post, your volunteers have responded to 16 calls for service and remain vigilant into the overnight hours should you need us. #16spride #nolofire #allvolunteer.”