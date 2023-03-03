Photos: Storm Damage Across Middle Tennessee

High winds are remaining in effect until 6 pm. Throughout the area, wind damage has occurred including falling trees.

Take a look at photos sent to us.

Tyne Blvd in Forest Hills pic.twitter.com/hfWVFeH6ir — Gabrielle Hopkins (@GabbyHopkins5) March 3, 2023

god done thrown a frisbee over our eight foot fence and into the backyard #tspotter pic.twitter.com/xg5tmyW8UM — Allie (@juchesasang_) March 3, 2023

Sharondale Drive in Green Hills #tspotter pic.twitter.com/NRsgcbF1Rv — Merry Beth Ward (@merrybethward) March 3, 2023

Insane winds in Inglewood right now, this big guy just fell on our neighbor’s house and car #tSpotter pic.twitter.com/mWuqwv1QFj — Lorie Liebig (@lorieliebig) March 3, 2023