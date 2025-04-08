Photos: Still G.I.N. Lounge by Dre Dre and Snoop Opening

Music history embraces a new chapter in nightlife on Second Avenue in Nashville as the first Still G.I.N. Lounge By Dre and Snoop opened in downtown Nashville on Friday, April 4. Located in the restored catacombs of the historic building that houses Nashville Live!, this new venue promises to deliver an elevated nightlife experience that combines sophisticated cocktail culture with the iconic influence of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

Guests are welcomed into the unique atmosphere where “west coast swagger meets southern soul,” featuring carefully selected DJs, live performances, and playlists inspired by the legendary duo’s musical heritage spanning hip-hop, R&B, and funk. At the heart of the concept is the duo’s flagship spirit, Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop, that is showcased in a bespoke cocktail menu. Signature drinks include:

Platinum Negroni: Features bright citrus flavors with lingering baking spice notes

Bee’s Knees: A fresh take on the classic with lemon, wildflower honey, apricot liqueur, and lavender

OG-OF: A bourbon-based cocktail with butter pecan sweetness for Southern flair

Nashville Nightcap: Rich coffee and tiramisu notes complementing aged tequila

The lounge is a partnership between Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, a leading developer of restaurant and entertainment concepts. Andrew Gill, the brand’s Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized that the venue will offer “memorable experiences to discover and appreciate the defiantly smooth Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop,” highlighting its “supreme mixability in the cocktail space.”

The venue will be part of Nashville Live!, the city’s premier 50,000-square-foot entertainment destination spanning five levels in downtown Nashville on 2nd Avenue, offering views of the Cumberland River, Nissan Stadium, and the downtown skyline. Reed Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies and CEO of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, stated that the lounge will bring “an unparalleled cocktail and nightlife experience” to Nashville alongside other popular concepts like PBR Cowboy Bar, DraftKings Sports & Social, and Play Playground Nashville.

Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Thursday, 5 pm – midnight, Friday-Saturday, 5 pm – 2 am.

