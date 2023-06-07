Photos: Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Team Jelly Roll won the 2023 Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball game held at First Horizon Park in Nashville on Tuesday night.

The final score of the game was 14-8 with Jelly Roll’s team winning over Riley Green at the 3rd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game.

This year’s celebrities who played included Jelly Roll as team captain along with celebrity players including Chris Lane, Brantley Gilbert, Missy Franklin, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green, RaeLynn, Charles Esten, Hardy, Ernest, Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

Celebrity trainer Erin Oprea threw the first pitch at the game. The evening also included honoring the first responders who were first on the scene to the Covenant School shooting earlier this year.

Take a look at our photos below.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

