Photos: Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by © Tammie Arroyo: AFF-USA.COM

Each year, Folds of Honor Tennessee hosts its Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, bringing together the hottest acts in country music, comedy and pop culture for a heated competition with a great cause. This year, the event will returned to Nashville’s First Horizon Park, home to the Nashville Sounds team, on Monday, June 2nd (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM CST).

Folds of Honor announced its initial star-studded lineup for the 2025 game, which includes country artists Riley Green, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard and RaeLynn; Comedians John Crist, Danae Hays and Jeff Dye; and 12x NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. Award-winning country artist Lee Greenwood performed his iconic hit “God Bless The USA” during the 7th Inning Stretch.

