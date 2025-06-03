Photos: Rock n Jock Celebrity Softball Game 2025

Each year, Folds of Honor Tennessee hosts its Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game, bringing together the hottest acts in country music, comedy and pop culture for a heated competition with a great cause. This year, the event will returned to Nashville’s First Horizon Park, home to the Nashville Sounds team, on Monday, June 2nd (6:30 PM – 9:30 PM CST).

Folds of Honor announced its initial star-studded lineup for the 2025 game, which includes country artists Riley Green, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard and RaeLynn; Comedians John Crist, Danae Hays and Jeff Dye; and 12x NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. Award-winning country artist Lee Greenwood performed his iconic hit “God Bless The USA” during the 7th Inning Stretch.

1 of 10

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email