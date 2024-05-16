Photos: Ribbon Cutting for Harlinsdale Pedestrian Bridge

The new pedestrian bridge is now open at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. A ribbon cutting event was held on Wednesday, May 15th with the City of Franklin, and Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley.

The bridge connects the Chestnut Bend neighborhood, Hillsboro Road and Franklin High School to the Park. The total cost of the project is $4.4 million, with $3.2 million funded through the Transportation Alternative Program Funds (TAP) with assistance from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The bridge is 220 feet long and 12 feet wide. The Project also includes concrete stamping of a portion of the path in tribute to the Franklin-Nashville Interurban rail road, ADA upgrades, pedestrian lighting, and bike racks. In addition, the bridge will house the first artwork commissioned by the Franklin Arts Commission to be placed at a later time.

Those who will attend Pilgrimage Festival this year, will be able to use the bridge as an option to arrive to the festival.

