PHOTOS: “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood”

The City of Brentwood hosted the 34th Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park on Monday July 4, 2022.

The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” featured The Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Plus, several food trucks were lined up around the park.

Check out our photos of the fireworks:

Remember:: the summer concert series doesn’t stop with July 4th. Continuing the summer jams, Rubik’s Groove will take the stage on July 23rd at BrentFest. You can learn more about this summer festival here: BrentFest

https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series