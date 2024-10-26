Photos: Pumpkinfest in Downtown Franklin 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Donna Vissman

Franklin transformed into an autumn wonderland on Saturday, October 26th, for the 39th annual Pumpkinfest, drawing thousands of visitors to Main Street for one of Middle Tennessee’s most beloved fall celebrations.

The family-friendly festival featured rows of artisan vendors, live entertainment across multiple stages, and the ever-popular children’s costume contest. Local businesses and restaurants were on hand, offering seasonal treats and themed specials.

The event included pumpkin carving demonstrations, where master carvers turned massive pumpkins into intricate works of art. Despite cloudy skies and some rainfall, the community came out to celebrate one of the best fall festivals in the a

rea.

 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
