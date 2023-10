Family and friends gathered in downtown Franklin for one of the biggest fall events in Franklin – Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Pumpkinfest presented by Publix.

On Saturday, October 28th, the festival took place from 10 am – 6 pm. The festival is one of Franklin’s most significant fall events, attracting 112,000 attendees to the free event last year. Activities enjoyed were the Autumn Alley, Kids Zone, food, music and more.

Take a look at our photos below.

1 of 36